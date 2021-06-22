Kangana Ranaut took to her official social media handle to share a picture of the poster in one of her stories. On her Instagram, she lauded the censor board's decision and said, "even children can enjoy with parents and grandparents."

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kangana Ranaut's most anticipated film Thalaivi which is a political drama, has been cleared with a 'U' certificate by the censor board. Yes, the Tamil version of the film has received clearance so far whereas other languages like Hindi and Telugu are yet to get the certificate from the board.

Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share the news with fans. She shared a picture of her film's poster where she is seen in former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's look in her story and wrote, "Thalaivi gets U certificate in Tamil version, which means after Queen and Manikarnika, one more film of mine which children can enjoy with parents and grandparents."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story here:

For the unversed, Thalaivi is based on the personal and professional life journey of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu late J Jayalalithaa fondly known as Amma. The film has been directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen essaying the lead role and apart from her, actor Arvind Swami is also a part of the project where he will be seen playing the role of the popular AIADMK leader MGR.

Earlier the film was expected to release on April 23, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the date was pushed and now it is being rumoured to release in August this year. However, the proper announcement of the release date will be made once the COVID-19 lockdown gets lifted.

On the other hand, talking about Kangana's look from the film, the actress didn't just use prosthetics and makeup to look like the former politician but also underwent a weight-gain transformation where she had to put on 20 kilos for the role.

