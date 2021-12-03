New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who wears heart on her sleeves whenever it comes to expressing her opinions, and due to which, she often gets embroiled in legal troubles. Recently, the actress is hitting the headlines after her car was attacked by farmers in Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib.

The incident took place in Bunga Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib, on Chandigarh-Una Highway. As per ANI, farmers stopped her car and protested against her over her statements on farmers protest.

Reacting to the incident, she said, "If the police personnel were not present here, lynching would've happened, shame on these people."

Punjab | Farmers stopped actor Kangana Ranaut’s car near Ropar & protested against her over her statements on farmers protest



"If the police personnel were not present here, lynching would've happened, shame on these people," says Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/Rd37EQfpfT — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

The actress also took to her Instagram handle and posted several videos from the incident. She captioned the videos as, "As I entered Punjab a mob has attacked my car… they are saying they are farmers”

Here have a look:

This news surfaced after Kangana Ranaut filed an FIR, on Tuesday, after allegedly receiving death threats over her posts on farmers protests. In her post, she said, "I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. One man from Bathinda openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of these types of threats. I will continue to speak against those who conspire against the country and terrorist forces, be it Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad dreaming of forming Khalistan."

Meanwhile, Kangana has been booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which prohibits "deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs."

The FIR was filed a day after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) filed a complaint against the Panga actress at Khar police station. Amarjeet Singh Sandhu filed the complaint accusing the actress of making insulting remarks against their culture.

On the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Thalaivii. Next, she will be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv