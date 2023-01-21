Kangana Ranaut Wraps ‘Emergency’ Shoot; Reveals Had To ‘Mortgage’ All Her Properties For Film

Kangana Ranaut announces the shoot wrap of her much-awaited film 'Emergency' marking her directorial debut. The actress shared some pictures from the sets and revealed to suffer from dengue and also had to mortgage her house for the shoot of the film.

Kangana Ranaut will be featured as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, where the actress shared three pictures from the set, where she can be seen in the director's chair and guiding everyone for the scenes.

Kangana sat behind the camera in her Indira Gandhi avatar and also spoke on the microphone, where she attached the caption mentioning her suffrage from dengue during the first scheduled shoot of the film, and mentioned how she had to mortgage all her property to complete the shoot of the film.

Kangana wrote, "As I wrap Emergency as an actor today… a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion… It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it… From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it despite alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested…"

She continued, "I have been very open about my feelings on SM (social media) but I didn't share all this, honestly, because I didn't want people, who cared to worry unnecessarily and those, who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, I didn't want to give them the pleasure of my pain…"

The 'Emergency' actor further wrote, "At the same time I want to share with you all that if you believe just working hard for your dreams or for what you want is enough, think again because that's not true… You must work hard that's given even if you are worthy you will be tested beyond your limits and you mustn't break…"

Kangana also added, "Hold on to yourself till you can … you are fortunate if life spares you but you are blessed if it doesn't… if you break and shatter in pieces… celebrate… because it's time for you to be reborn… it's a rebirth for me and I feel alive like never before."

She concluded and wrote, "Thanks to my tremendously talented team for making it happen for me… PS: all those who care about me please know that I am in a safe place now… I would have not shared all this if I wasn't… please don't worry, I only need your blessings and love."

Kangana Ranaut announced the making of her film 'Emergency' in 2021. The film is written by Ritesh Shah, marking the second collaboration of the duo, as they also did Kangana Ranaut's last film 'Dhaakad' together which was a box-office failure.

'Emergency' also features Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, and Shreyas Talpade. The film's shooting started earlier last year, whereas the last segment of the film was shot in Assam.