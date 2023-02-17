Kangana Ranaut Wishes 'B-Grade' Actress Swara Bhasker On Her Wedding With Samajwadi Party Leader Fahad Ahmad

B-town actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with the post-production of her upcoming movie Emergency, congratulated actress Swara Bhasker on her wedding with political activist and Samajwadi Party leader, Fahad Ahmad.

On Thursday, Swara Bhasker headed to her Instagram handle and announced to her fans and followers about her marriage. Now, today, she shared a series of pictures on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period, etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, and the right to the agency should not be a privilege. @FahadZirarAhmad."

Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad

✨✨✨♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4wORvgSKDR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Reacting to Swara's post, Kangana wrote in the comments section, "You both look Happy and Blessed. That's God's Grace marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities."

Earlier on Thursday, Swara dropped a video montage featuring herself and Fahad Ahmad. Sharing the video on Twitter, Swara wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

I never knew chaos can be so beautiful ❤️



Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara 😘😘 https://t.co/ivKVsZrMyx — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 16, 2023

It is pertinent to note that both Kangana and Swara collaborated on the popular "Tanu Weds Manu" franchise, but their relationship goes beyond just their professional relationships. During a discussion on nepotism, Kangana referred to Swara and Taapsee Pannu as "B-grade" actors, which enraged the two women.