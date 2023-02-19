OPEN IN APP

Kangana Ranaut Was Born To Be A Star And We Have Proof

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut dropped a bunch of cool childhood pictures on Twitter and revealed that she 'bunked classes to do photoshoots' in her village.

By Sukanya Saha
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 07:59 PM (IST)
kangana-ranaut-was-born-to-be-a-star-and-we-have-proof

A fan discovered an old childhood photo of Kangana Ranaut and shared it on Twitter on Sunday. In the picture, the Bollywood actor was seen donning her school uniform. This prompted Kangana to reminisce about her early years, revealing that she would frequently skip classes to have photoshoots at a small studio located in her village.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "I bunked classes to do photo shoots, there is a small studio in the village called Sharma uncle studio, Sharma uncle really appreciated and encouraged me to click pictures, he made big prints and plastered on his studio walls, everyone who passed his studio spoke about it."

See her tweet here:

Kangana then posted several pictures of herself in a different tweet and wrote, "All these pictures are clicked by Sharma uncle… he is very proud of me."

In addition to sharing her childhood photos, Kangana also posted a recent picture of herself wearing a white saree at her brother's wedding reception.

On the work front, Kangana's most recent film was Dhaakad, which proved to be a box office dud. Her forthcoming projects include Emergency which will also mark her directorial debut. In Emergency, Kangana will be portraying the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is also looking forward to the release of Tejas in which she is essaying the character of a fighter pilot.

On Saturday, the actress grabbed headlines after she lost her cool over The New Yorker article, titled 'The Man Behind India’s Controversial Global Blockbuster 'RRR''.

In a series of tweets, the 35-year-old expressed her annoyance for describing Rajamouli as "controversial". She questioned, "What controversy he did? He made a film called 'Baahubali' to glorify our lost civilisation, or he made nationalistic 'RRR' or he wore a dhoti to international red carpets? What controversy he did do?"

The Queen star was unhappy that Rajamouli's "integrity as an individual" was being questioned, as she believed he loves his country and has taken regional cinema to a global level.

She referred to him as devoted and dedicated to his nation, and thought it was unfair to call him controversial. She criticised those who had questioned Rajamouli's integrity, stating that it was shameful.

See her tweets here:

For the unversed, according to a New Yorker article, some Indian reviewers have "identified a strain of Hindu nationalism" in the film RRR, which received an Oscar nomination.

The movie is a work of fiction based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The critics contend that the plot of the movie mirrors hierarchical relationships from Hindu epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata, which Rajamouli has identified as sources of inspiration.

Additionally, the critics suggest that the movie has political motivations because Rajamouli's father, who co-wrote RRR, is currently involved in a film commissioned by the Hindu-nationalist extremist group, the RSS, which he has called a "great organisation".

