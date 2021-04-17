New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan is hitting the headlines ever since the rumours starting doing rounds that the actor has been fired from Dostana 2 due to his unprofessional behaviour. Well, Dharma Production didn't confirm this, however, later by the day, they announced recasting for the sequel. Sharing a post on their official Instagram post, the production house wrote, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

As soon as this news reached the ears of Kangana Ranaut, she immediately took a dig at the Production house by posting series of tweets on Twitter. Extending support to Love Aaj Kal actor, she wrote, "Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him... Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos...Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars.... after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also."

In another tweet, she reminded Kartik that people cant break you if you are self-made. She further wished for his future and wrote, "you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love"

Here have a look at the series of tweets:

Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

As soon as she dropped the series of tweets, Twitterati also came out in support of Kartik and started lashed out at Karan Johar for favouring nepo kids.

Meanwhile, talking about Dostana 2, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. Kartik had already completed the 20-day schedule and was supposed to start shooting again later this month.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv