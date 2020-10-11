Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has unveiled a new look from her upcoming film Thalaivi. The actress also revealed that the team has completed one more schedule from the film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has resumed shooting after about 7 months. She is currently working on her project Thalaivi, which is a biopic based on the life of former CM of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa. The Queen actress shared her new look from the film and revealed that the team of Thalaivi has successfully completed one more schedule from the film.

While sharing a monochromatic picture, Kangana wrote, "With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team." Ranaut is seen wearing a saree, styled with a bindi on her forehead. Her smile gives a similar charm that the former Indian actress had on her face.

It seems that the actress has finished the political phase of Jayalalithaa's journey as the actress is snapped in front of the assembly set. Undoubtedly, Kangana's new look has increased the expectations from the film. The fans are sharing the pictures of former Indian actress-politician Jayalalithaa along with Kangana's photos to see the similarity.

Earlier, 'Fashion' actress underwent prosthetics for her transformation. She also worked hard to gain weight and followed a strict routine to get a particular physique. Kangana shared a similar post on her Twitter timeline, she also posted a similar monochromatic picture of a former leader.

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

According to the reports, the makers of Thalaivi have faced many difficulties while shooting this phase in Hyderabad due to coronavirus. They had planned a scene with Jayalalithaa's supporters and were about to shoot that with a crowd. Unfortunately, the makers had to change the scene in the view of COVID-19.

Posted By: Srishti Goel