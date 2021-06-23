Apart from 'Emergency', Kangana Ranaut will be seen in 'Thalaivi' which is based on former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu late J Jayalalithaa. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is one of the most dedicated actors we have in mainstream Hindi cinema. Apart from her variety of roles and acting skills one of the most commendable things about her is the transformation which she undergoes to slip into the skin of the character. Yes, be it Tanu Weds Manu Returns' Datto or Thalaivi's Jayalalithaa, Kangana has time and again proved that she can transform her body and face similar to almost anyone.

After Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi, Kangana is all set to start working for another biopic on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. And for the same, the actress is set to undergo a look transformation for which is preparing.

She recently dropped a series of pictures where she can be seen going through a face and body scan. Along with the pics, Kangana wrote, "Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started journey of #Emergency #Indira with body, face scans and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special."

Meanwhile, talking about 'Emergency', as the name suggests, the film is based on that chapter of India when Indira Gandhi implemented emergency in her reign. The film will be directed by her 'Revolver Rani' director Sai Kabir.

Apart from 'Emergency' and 'Thalaivi', Kangana has quite a few films to look forward to including 'Tejas' where she will be seen essaying the lead role of an airforce officer. 'Dhaakad' is another project where Kangana will be seen playing a fierce character.

Recently, the Tamil version of 'Thalaivi' which is about to release soon, got a 'U' certificate from censor board. Sharing the news about the same, the actress took to her Insta story and wrote, "Thalaivi' gets U certificate in Tamil version...it means after Queen and Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi one more film of mine which even children can enjoy with parents and grandparents."

