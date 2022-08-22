Kangana Ranaut To Sue Filmfare; Magazine Withdraws Her Best Actress Nomination

Filmfare magazine issued the statement after Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said that she is planning to take legal action against the magazine. Kangana claimed that she got 'many calls' from the magazine to attend their award function and nominated her for 'Thalaivii'. She also accused the magazine of 'unethical corrupt and totally unfair' practices. The magazine finally broke silence on Kangana's claims and called the accusations 'patently false'.

Filmfare shared the message as well. "Hello Kangana, heartiest congratulations on your nomination for the Filmfare Awards. It’ll be a pleasure to have you there, do confirm your presence at the awards ceremony on August 30 at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai. It’ll help us plot your seats. P.S. Please send us your residential address so that we can send you the invite. Regards." The magazine also claimed that there was no insinuation of an award being given to her or any request for performance at the event made.

The statement further reads, "Ms. Ranaut a 5-time Filmfare Awardee, was given the award twice in absentia (2014 & 2015). Despite knowing that she would neither attend nor perform. Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill."

Meanwhile, Kangana took to Instagram and said that she has decided to sue Filmfare. "I have banned unethical corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me an award for Thalaivii.. I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me...it is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in any way. That is why I have decided to sue @filmfare..thanks."

She further claimed that she was told by the magazine she won't get an award if she doesn't attend the award show or dance on the stage.

When Filmfare withdrew her nominations, she wrote, "Filmfare has finally withdrew my best actress nominations, thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against a corrupt system. But this doesn't stop me from legal action against them. My endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows..see you in court Filmfare."