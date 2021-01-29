Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film based on the biopic of Jayalalitha, titled Thalaivi. In the film, she is going to play the role of the late Tamil Nadu CM.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming film. The film is being helmed by Sai Kabir and is said to be a political drama. Kangana in a statement said that the upcoming film will not be a biopic but will showcase the political history and will help the generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India.

Kangana further said in the statement that the film will cover important events of Indian political history like Operation Blue Star and The Emergency. The film has not been titled yet.

The Manikarnika actress also shared a throwback photo from one of her old photoshoots in which she has dressed up as Indira Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, she announced about the upcoming film and wrote that she is collaborating with Sai Kabir for the political drama film. The film is being produced by Manikarnika Films and is written and directed by Sai.

Kangana while sharing the old photo said that this picture was from the photoshoot that she did at the beginning of her carrer. The Katti Batti actress also said that she did not know that one day she is going to play the iconic leader on screen.

This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen. https://t.co/ankkaNevH2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 29, 2021

Kangana in her statement said that many prominent actors are going to play the role of leaders like Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Morarji Desai, and Lal Bahadur Shashtri among others.

She was very beautiful, not pin up girl type beautiful, her face was like when all the swords are drawn just before the King’s command....- Khushwant Singh pic.twitter.com/p4IrHC4OWV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 29, 2021

On the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film based on the biopic of Jayalalitha, titled Thalaivi. In the film, she is going to play the role of the late Tamil Nadu CM.

Kangana has several films in her kitty including Dhaakad, Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. In the film, Tejas, Kangana is going to play the role of Airforce pilot.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma