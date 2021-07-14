Temptation Island is an American reality show where couples participate, test their bond and strengthen their connection with one another. Read on to know more details

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: OTT has proved to be a boon in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While maximum cinema halls are closed, movies and shows are streaming online. Not just small screen stars but a lot of major Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan have made their digital debuts.

And the latest celeb to join the bandwagon is none other than Kangana Ranaut. Yes, the 'Queen' actress will be making her OTT debut but not through a film, rather with a reality show. You read that right! Kangana will be hosting the Hindi version of the American reality show 'Temptation Island'.

The actress has already given her dates and is all set to start shooting for the same. Although the OTT platform on which this show will be featured, is yet to be revealed.

For the unversed, Temptation Island is about couples and singles who take part together and test their bond, strengthen their connection with one another.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Kangana has quite a few projects in her kitty. Curently, the actress is prepping for the release of J. Jayalalithaa‘s biopic, Thalaivi where she will be featuring as the lead. And later Kangana has an action film Dhaakad, Tejas (she playing a fighter pilot here) and former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's biopic lined up.

So guys, how excited are you to see Kangana Ranaut's OTT debut show? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal