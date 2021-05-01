Kangana Ranaut is going to make her digital debut as a 'Producer' with the film Tiku Weds Sheru, a love story. Read on to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut, who made her directorial debut with her film Manikarnika, is all set to add another feather in her cap. The Queen actress is going to make her digital debut as a 'producer' with the film Tiku Weds Sheru, a love story. Launching the logo of her production house, Kangana shared the merry news with her fans on her social media handle.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Launching the logo of @ManikarnikaFP with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru .... Need your blessings."

Here have a look:

Launching the logo of @ManikarnikaFP with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru .... Need your blessings 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ulaMK62m7l — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 1, 2021

Talking about her film Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana Ranaut was quoted saying, "With 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content"

She further added that through her production house she will launch new talents and will support new concepts. Praising the digital audience, Kangana continued that they are more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience.

As soon as Kangana announced her digital venture as a producer on Twitter, her fans bombarded the comment section with congratulatory notes. Well, the actress had launched her production company last year in 2020, however, this is her first film as a producer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has several films in her kitty. Her highly anticipated film Thalaivi was all set to hit the theatres in April, but due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film's release date has been pushed ahead. The actress has also completed the shooting of Dhaakad co-starring Arjun Rampal. Not just this, she will also be seen in Tejas essaying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv