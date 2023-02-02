Kangana Ranaut To Headline Mini Web Series 'One Nation' Alongside Mohan Lal? Details Inside

Kangana Ranaut is all set to headline a six-episode mini-series alongside Mohanlal which will be highlighting the stories of India's unsung heroes. Last week, producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri announced that he was bringing six National Award-winning directors on a single dias to helm a mini-series about India’s unsung heroes.

The project has been titled One Nation and would be headlined by Priyadarshan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, John Mathew Mathan, Manju Borah, and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. If reports are to be believed, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri might feature Kangana Ranaut and Mohan Lal as the leading face.

According to Mid-Day, a source said, "He has given a narration to Mohanlal, who is impressed by the story. But the two have yet to finalise the details. Meanwhile, Vivek has approached Kangana Ranaut for his segment. The two have been keen to collaborate professionally."

"The series, given its subject, seems like the perfect platform for the duo to come together. It will study events of the past 100 years, from 1925 to the present day, unearthing stories of little-known local heroes who made huge contributions to the country," said the source.

The producer, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, shared that the project's OTT release will primarily be in Hindi. He said, "While some stories have been [brought to the table] by the directors, there are some that we have researched. We plan to begin shooting by the second or third quarter of 2023. The OTT release will primarily be in Hindi, and will be dubbed in multiple languages."