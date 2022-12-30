Kangana Ranaut To Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Celebs Mourn The Death Of PM Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away late Thursday night, and the whole country is mourning the loss of their beloved Prime Minister. Sharing their condolences on social media, people are coming together to pay her respect.

Several Bollywood celebrities also mourned the death of Heeraben Modi on social media, sharing their condolences and respect for Narendra Modi and his family. From stars like Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, many have shared the sweet image of PM Narendra Modi with his mother on the side.

(Image Credits:@kanganaranaut/Instagram)

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "May God give Narendra Modi ji patience and peace in this tough time. Om Shanti." Akshay Kumar was also seen paying his respect and wrote on Twitter, "There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji. Om Shanti."

Anupam Kher, an active Twitter user mentioned that PM Modi has the blessings of many mothers of India, including his own, and tweeted, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Hearing about the demise of your Matashree Hiraba ji, I am sad and emotional. Your love and respect for her are evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are with you. My mother too!"

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपकी माताश्री #हीराबा जी के निधन का सुनकर मन दुखी भी हुआ और व्याकुल भी।आपका उनके प्रति प्यार और आदर जग ज़ाहिर है।उनका स्थान आपके जीवन में कोई नहीं भर पाएगा! पर आप भारत माँ के सपूत हो! देश की हर माँ का आशिर्वाद आपके ऊपर है।मेरी माँ का भी!🙏🕉 pic.twitter.com/L9uPvMWjM2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022

Prominent figures of the Bollywood industry such as Vivek Agnihotri and Kapil Sharma also passed their condolences. Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "My deepest condolences to Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved 'maa'. The Karmayogi life of the mother of the son of Mother India will continue to inspire us all. 100 salutes to you. Om Shanti."

भारत माँ के सपूत की माँ का कर्मयोगी जीवन हम सबको प्रेरणा देता रहेगा। शतक शतक नमन।

Whereas, Kapil Sharma also took to Twitter and wrote, "Respected @narendramodi ji, it is very painful for a mother to leave the world. Her blessings will always be with you. We pray she gets a place at the feet of the almighty. Om Shanti."

Singer Kailash Kher and actor Sonu Sood were also seen standing with PM Narendra Modi's tough time, where Sonu Sood wrote, "Respected Modi ji, the mother does not go anywhere, but many times she sits at the feet of God so that her son can do better for others. Your mother was and will always be with you. @narendramodi Om Shanti."

Singer Kailesh Kher attached several pictures of PM Narendra Modi with his mother and wrote, "A few days ago, we were thinking with Pankaj ji, the younger brother of Mr. PM @narendramodi ji, that whenever he comes to Gandhinagar next time, we will meet mother, but we all always meet and get inspired by his personality from such a divine Vibhuti. Prayer to God for salvation on the death of a virtuous body. Hari Om."

कुछ दिन पहले ही साहब पीएम @narendramodi जी के छोटे भाई पंकज जी से हम विचार कर रहे थे कि अगली बार जब भी गांधीनगर आयेंगे माँ से मिलेंगे,परन्तु ऐसी दिव्य विभूति से उनके व्यक्तित्व से हम सब सदैव मिलते और प्रेरणा पाते हैं.उनकी पुण्य देह विलीन पर परमेश्वर से सद्गति की प्रार्थना. हरि ॐ pic.twitter.com/1fyHtglzkk — Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) December 30, 2022

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar also took to her social media and wrote, "Condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing of his mother. Prayers and strength." Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on Twitter, "May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti."

Significantly, PM's mother Heeraben Modi said goodbye marking her 99 years. She was admitted to the UN Hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday due to health-related problems. PM Narendra Modi soon left for Ahmedabad from Delhi on hearing the news of his mother's demise.

Happen to have a program and a meeting in Kolkata, all the events for the Prime Minister are canceled for the day.