New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and has quarantined herself at her Mumbai residence. Taking to social media she informed her followers that for the past few days, she was experiencing discomforts, such as weakness and burning sensation in her eyes. The actress who was planning to go back to her home town Himachal, got herself tested yesterday, and today the reports have come to be positive.

Calling the deadly virus 'small-time flu', Kangana took to her Instagram handle and posted a pic with a long note describing her symptoms. She wrote " I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev"

Here have a look:

Lately, Kangana was hitting the headlines after her Twitter account got banned by the social media platform. As per the micro-blogging site, she repeatedly violated the 'Twitter rule' and owing to this reason, they permanently suspended her account. However, this didn't affect the Queen actress and reacting on this news she was quoted saying, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans, and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema, but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv