Kangana Ranaut Takes Veiled Jibe At Alia-Ranbir, Alleges 'Casanova And Wife Spying' On Her

Kangana Ranaut always invites drama and controversies with her bold and outspoken statements against the Bollywood film fraternity. Recently, the 'Emergency' actress claims she is being spied upon by someone from the film industry.

Sharing a note on her Instagram on Sunday, Kangana revealed her WhatsApp chats getting leaked by a 'Cassanova husband and his wife' belonging from the film industry, where she did not put up any names, but went on sharing multiple details about their lives indicating the 'Brahmastra' couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Taking to her post, she wrote that the paparazzi is duly following her to the dance studio on Sunday. She wrote, "Everywhere I go I am being followed and spied on, not only on the streets even in my building parking and home terrace they put zoom lenses to capture me, everyone knows paparazzi only visit stars if they are tipped these days they even started to charge to click actors, my team or I aren't paying them so who is paying them?"

She continued, "In the morning I was clicked at 6:30am, how do they get my schedule? What do they do with these pictures? and now as I finished my early morning choreography practice session no one was tipped to come to the studio yet they all turned up in large numbers even on a Sunday."

Kangana further mentioned the term 'casanova' from the Bollywood world were she mentioned her wife decorating the room in the same style as her and wrote, "I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked professional deals or even personal life details, this obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed at my doorstep uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womanizer and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well."

She continued, "Forces his wife to become producer, do more female centric films, dress like me, even make home interiors like me. They even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me."

Sharing more details about the couple, she wrote, "Wife is encouraging this obsessive behavior. She even wore the same sari for her wedding that I had worn earlier for my brother's wedding reception, it's beyond creepy…"

She also wrote, "Recently a film costume designer friend (best friend) I knew from more than a decade also had a nasty fall out with me coincidentally he is working with the couple now, my financiers or business partners call off deals last minute for no reasons, I think he is trying to isolate me and put me through mental stress, BTW he keeps her on a separate floor, they both live separately in the same building."

The post also stated, the personal arrangements of the duo and read, "I suggest she must say no to this arrangement and keep an eye on him ... how is he getting all this data and what all is he indulging in because if he gets in trouble she and her baby will be in trouble as well ... she must take charge of her life and make sure he is not indulging in anything illegal... Much love to you dear girl and your newborn."

The post was quickly picked up on Reddit, where many believed she was hinting about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as Alia wore a similar white-golden lehenga similar to Kangana Ranaut's fit at her brother's wedding.

However, netizens were indeed concerned for her and termed her to stop obsessing over Alia Bhatt and wrote, "She needs to leave Alia alone. It's like she becomes unhinged just thinking about her,"another comment wrote, "Her obsession with ranbir and alia is weird af. Like dude go mind your business ffs,"

Kangana Ranaut has been targeting Alia and Ranbir Kapoor on social media for a long period quoting Alia Bhatt as 'mediocre' ahead of 'Brahmastra' release, when the couple announced the news of their first child, she termed the move as 'PR' exercise.