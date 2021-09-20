Kangana Ranaut took to her official social media handle to share a few pictures of herself dressed in a blush pink saree as she stepped out for the hearing of the case. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As much as Kangana is known for her bold and fearless attitude, she is known for her classy and experimental style game too. And it's a treat to see both the avatars of the actress.

Recently, the 'Thalaivii' actress stepped out for the hearing of a case filed against her by Javed Akhtar. And as Kangana went there, she shared a bunch of pictures flaunting her 'style' in a blush pink saree.



Secretly taking a dig at lyricist Javed Akhtar, Kangana shared a post on her official social media handle where she called herself a lone wolf.

Her caption read as: “Remember those who can’t make you, they can’t break you either. Also when in these eye of the storm ….. look it in the eye and …. POSE …. Today was the hearing of Javed Akhtar case which he filed under Shiv Sena pressure….Lone warrior facing hyenas that too in style.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post:

As soon as she shared the post, it went viral instantly and all her fans started liking and commenting on it. Even South actress Samantha Akkineni 'hearted' her pics on Instagram.

Meanwhile, talking about the case, for the unversed, writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar had filed criminal defamation against the actress in November 2020. According to the case, Akhtar has accused Kangana of making derogatory statements against him in a TV show which has allegedly led to damage to his reputation.

