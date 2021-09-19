Kangana Ranaut took to her official social media handle to share a screenshot of Ryan Reynolds' comment and shared her reaction on the same. Scroll down to learn more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Ryan Reynolds does not only enjoy a great fan following in Hollywood but also is a popular name globally. He is loved especially for his Deadpool franchise and recently took to his social media to even share a promotional video of his forthcoming project titled 'Free Guy'.

He got to address desi fans who asked him whether Reynolds is trying to copy Indian films. This came after the actor was striking the exact same pose to that of Shah Rukh Khan's film poster Raavan. Replying to the fans, he wrote, “If you’re wondering whether Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood...Well, the answer is yes. We have no shame, no shame at all."

While the fans liked his clip, actress Kangana Ranaut had a totally different take on it. Taking a screenshot and sharing it on her social media account, Kangana wrote, “And trying to steal our screens...”

This is not thr first time Kangana has taken a jibe at Hollywood films trying to steal the Indian screens, recently also at a press conference the Thalaivii actor opened up about the issue. She said, “We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Thalaivii which is a biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. Apart from that, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas where she will be seen as a pilot and Dhakad which is an action film.

