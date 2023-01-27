Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Karan Johar Over His ‘Love-Hate’ Remark On ‘Pathaan’

The queen of controversies in Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has picked up again on her old rival Karan Johar, where the actress seemingly took a dig at Karan Johar's remarks about breaking records at the box office for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan.'

Released on January 25 amid tons of controversies and months of drama, the film came out to be a success for the Bollywood fraternity putting an end to the 'Bollywood Boycott' protests. While Kangana Ranaut said on Wednesday that 'films like 'Pathaan' should definitely work', the actress had a change of mind and soon slammed the film for showing 'enemy nation Pakistan in good light.'

All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate,I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

With being banned on the social media platform Twitter since 2020, Kangana Ranaut recently came back on the website where in a series of tweets she addressed those 'claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate.' She also stated that the film is 'running successfully' in theaters only because of the 'love and inclusiveness' of Indians towards a film titled, 'Pathaan.'

Kangana Ranaut seemingly took a dig at Karan Johar and wrote, "All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree, but whose love over whose hate? Let's be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?"

She continued and stated, "Yes it is India's love and inclusiveness where 80 percent Hindus live and yet a film called Pathan, which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully. It is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it mahan (great)…"

The actor also wrote, "It is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies. Lekin (but) all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram."

On Wednesday, with the release of 'Pathaan' filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram stories, "Hits beyond a century!!! ₹100 crore and above in one day! GOAT mega star SRK, visionary and legendary YRF and Adi… Sid, Deepika, John!!! Wow." Karan added a series of firecracker emojis to the note. The filmmaker further wrote, "Love forever trumps hate! Mark this date..."

Shah Rukh Khan returned on screen after 4 years with 'Pathaan' breaking all box office records as the film has grossed Rs 106 Crore worldwide after its release on January 25, ahead of Republic Day. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles.