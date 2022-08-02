Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Karan Johar For His 'Hindi Downmarket' Remark

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have made headlines several times before for a war of words between them. The internet is witness to many quarrels the two have and now in a fresh post, Kangana has yet again taken a dig at Karan for his 'Hindi Downmarket' Remark.

Taking to Instagram, the Emergency actress wrote, "I don’t fight individuals, I fight mindsets. And to a large extent, I have fought this prejudice against small Hindi-speaking people.” She also attached the link to an article that talked about Karan’s autobiographical book, An Unsuitable Boy wherein mentioned that the Hindi language is downmarket.

In this autobiography, Johar wrote that he once considered Hindi as a “down market" thing. Karan also said that he did not like Aditya Chopra. The reason was he spoke Hindi. Karan also shared that he used to tell his mother that he did not want to go to Aditya’s house because he spoke Hindi.

An excerpt from the book reads, “Yes, as a child, I was in the company of star kids. I knew Hrithik (Roshan), Abhishek (Bachchan), Shweta (Bachchan), Zoya (Akhtar), and Farhan (Akhtar). I was always closer to the girls, Shweta and Zoya."

It further said, "The boys were very bratty, especially Abhishek (he is four years younger than me) and Farhan. I never really got along with them. I never liked them. And Adi (Aditya Chopra) and the gang always spoke a lot in Hindi. That was something I couldn’t bear.”

Like always KJo's remark on Hindi has sparked a debate on the internet and of the kind that is not going down soon. Meanwhile, Karan currently is making headlines for his chat show Koffee With Karan 7.

On the work front, Kangana has now geared up for her next movie, Emergency. Her look as Indira Gandhi is also out and has been loved by the people. This will be her second directorial after Manikarnika.