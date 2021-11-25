New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Kangana Ranaut has been summoned by the Delhi assembly's panel on peace and harmony over her remarks against Sikhs, which she posted on her Instagram. She has been asked to appear before the panel on December 6, the committee's panel will be headed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha.

“The Committee has received multiple complaints eliciting outrageously offensive and derogatory Instagram stories/posts allegedly published by Ms. Kangana Ranaut, the film actress, on her official Instagram Account namely @kanganaranaut. According to the complainants, the stories published by Ms. Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram Account which has a massive reach and is being followed by around 80 lakh of people worldwide, specifically illustrates the instances which hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh Community and has a tendency to disturb the peace and harmony of the society,” a statement issued by the committee said.

“Given the gravity and the importance of all these issues in the NCT of Delhi, the committee on ‘Peace and Harmony’ under the Chairmanship of MLA Raghav Chadha has summoned Ms. Kangana Ranaut to appear before the Committee so as to deliberate on the present issue in a more comprehensive and coherent manner. The summons were issued and she has been called to appear on 06.12.2021 at 12 pm,” the statement added.

Who raised the issue?

The issues against Kangana Ranaut were raised by Mumbai-based Businessman, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee leaders, and the Shiromani Akali Dal. In the complaint, they alleged that Kangana intentionally and deliberately the farmers protest against the three farm laws as the 'Khalistani movement' and called them 'Khalistani Terrorists'.

Check Kangana's statement on Sikhs that landed her into trouble here:

"Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided)," Kangana wrote in Hindi on her Instagram.

Posted By: Ashita Singh