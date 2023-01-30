Kangana Ranaut Slams Uorfi Javed Over ‘Country Loves Only Khans' Tweet, Writes, 'My Dear Uorfi..'

Uorfi Javed has come under the radar of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The latter has been constantly tweeting about 'Pathaan' for a few days as Kangana returned to Twitter after getting banned in 2020.

Earlier Kangana tweeted that 'Pathaan' worked very well for her because the country is biased towards the 'Khans' and Muslim actors in the industry. Entering the conversation, television personality Uorfi Javed also reacted in the same tweet as she said that art should not be divided by religion.

Locking horns with the 'Dhakkad' actress, Kangana Ranaut has now tweeted and replied to her comment demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the Uniform Civil Code in India.

Marking her return, Kangana Ranaut responded to a producer's tweet about the success of 'Pathaan' and wrote, "Very good analysis… This country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat in the whole world."

Soon netizens started reacting to Kangana's reaction, and Uorfi Javed also retweeted and said, "Oh my gosh ! What is this division , Muslim actors, Hindu actors. Art is not divided by religion. There are only actors."

Next, Kangana Ranaut reacted to Uorfi Javed's tweet and said, "Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it's not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let's all demand Uniform Civil Code from Narendra Modi ji, in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?"

The Uniform Civil Code defined in our Constitution under Article 44 of Directive Principles of State Policy states that the state must secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.

Kangana Ranaut also responded to a user who reminded her that her film 'Dhakkad' was a huge failure at the box office where she wrote, "Yes, Dhakad was a historic flop, when did I deny this? This is SRK ji's first successful film in ten years. We also take inspiration from him, I hope we will also get a similar chance that India gave him. After all this India is great, it is generous, Jai Shri Ram."

Kangana Ranaut recently finished the shoot of her upcoming film 'Emergency' essaying the role of India's late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and will also be seen in 'Chandramukhi 2.