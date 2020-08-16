In her latest onslaught against Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut has accused the filmmaker-producer of running a 'shop of nationalism, without portraying patriotism

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment desk: In her latest onslaught against Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut has accused the filmmaker-producer of running a 'shop of nationalism, without portraying patriotism. The Manikarnika actor's official Twitter handle Team Kangana Ranut shared a poem which reads “Karan Johar ke liye shayari arz hai...Humein nationalism ki dukaan chalani hai par deshbhakti nahi dikhani hai. Pakistan se war wali filmein bahut chalti hain, Hum bhi banaenge lekin uska villain bhi Hindustani hai. Ab third gender bhi aa gaya army mein lekin Karan Johar tu kab samjhega senani sirf senani hai."

The tweet is a subtle dig at Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl, which has invited the ire of IAF for depicting the force in 'Poor light' Loosley translated, the poem takes dig at Karan Johar for jumping aboard the nationalism bandwagon without showing patriotism. It further says that films based on war with Pakistan make money but even in these movies villains are Indians and concludes that a soldier should only be seen as a soldier.

On Monday, the team had slammed the Jhanvi Kapoor starrer for "missing the larger picture and essence of a soldier’s life". “All n all GS remains a petty film missing the larger picture and essence of a soldier’s life, proving her opponents right who said we are here to protect Bharat Mata but you are here for equal opportunity, that’s pretty much sums up the film in the end Gunjan wins not India.SAD !”

Earlier, the chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma also criticised the film for its "unrealistic portrayal of gender discrimination" in the air force.

