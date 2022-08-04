Kangana Ranaut Slams Aamir Khan, Calls Him 'Mastermind' Behind Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Trend

Aamir Khan's upcoming release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been grabbing all the limelight. The movie has been covered with controversy, and the latest one to comment on it none other than the controversy queen herself -- Kangana Ranaut. The actress is known for her bold statements and has now commented on Aamir's upcoming release. The actress spoke about the controversial remark Aamir made a year ago.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, "I think all the negativity around upcoming release Laal Singh Chadha is skilfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself. This year no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel). Only South films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked. A Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway. But now they will call India intolerant."

"Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audiences. It's not about being a Hindu or Muslim. even after Aamir Khan Ji made a Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant, he gave the biggest hits of his life... please stop making it about religion or ideology. It takes away from their bad acting and bad films," she further added.

Why is #BoycottLaalSingh Chaddha trending on social media?

A few days ago, a massive controversy brewed on the micro-blogging website Twitter where users dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement, and it was spread like wildfire.

Apart from Aamir, his ex-wife was also in limelight due to her remark about not considering India safe for their children.

Reacting to the #boycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, Aamir khan expressed his sadness on the matter.

He wrote, "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts, they believe that. And that's quite untrue. I really love the country. That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case, so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

About the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The movie is a Hindi adaptation of the 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Apart from Aamir, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in lead roles. The movie will hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.