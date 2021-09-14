A Mumbai court on Tuesday warned actress Kangana Ranaut for skipping the hearing for the defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The court said it will issue a warrant against Ranaut if she doesn't appear at the next hearing.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kangana Ranaut has invited new trouble by skipping the hearing for the defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. A Mumbai court on Tuesday allowed Kangana Ranaut's application seeking exemption from personal appearance for the day in the criminal defamation case, warning her that it will issue a warrant against the actress if she fails to appear on the next date of hearing on September 20.

Ranaut's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui, sought exemption from appearance for the day stating that she was not keeping well. “She has been travelling a lot to promote her film and has been meeting a lot of people. So she has probably contracted Covid due to that. She has to undergo a test. I am seeking a short date,” Siddiqui told the court while submitting a medical certificate for the same.

However, Javed Akhtar's lawyer, Jay Bharadwaj, called the application an orchestrated tactic to delay the case proceedings and said they have moved for a non-bailable warrant pending for the next date if the actress doesn't appear for the hearing.

"They moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds. We opposed the application. The next hearing is on 20th September," Akhtar's lawyer said.

"We also moved an application for issuance of a non-bailable warrant, which is pending for the next date of hearing. If the accused doesn't appear for the next hearing, we are going to stress on it," he added.

The lyricist's lawyer further said that Ranaut has refused to appear before the court for one reason or the other since summons were issued to her in February this year.

Meanwhile, the metropolitan magistrate RR Khan has allowed Ranaut to be exempted from appearance for the day. He has posted the matter for hearing on September 20. The magistrate said if the actor fails to appear on the next hearing, a warrant will be issued against her.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha