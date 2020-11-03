The Mumbai Police said that the summons pertains to an FIR against Kangana and her sister Rangoli, as ordered by Bandra Court in Mumbai, on allegations that they tried to create a divide between communities through social media posts.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before it on November 10, 2020, in a case related to Tanu Weds Manu actor's social media posts, in which she allegedly tried to create a divide between communities.

Mumbai Police summons actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli to be present before it on November 10.



The summons pertain to an FIR registered against them after court orders on allegations that they tried to create a divide between communities through social media posts — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

The Bandra court in Mumbai had last month ordered an FIR (first information report) against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly creating religious disharmony through tweets and interviews.

The fresh summons came after the Mumbai Police had summoned Kangana and Rangoli on October 26-27 to record their statements in connections with the case. However, the actress informed the Bandra Police, through their lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, that the two will not be able to attend the questioning as they both were in Himachal Pradesh and are busy with wedding preparations and on-going functions for their younger brother's wedding.

The case against the Ranaut sisters was registered after Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate asked the Mumbai Police to investigate the complaint filed a Bollywood casting director, Munawwar Ali Sayyed which alleged that the actress is trying to create a divide between communities through her social media posts and comments.

Ali had accused Kangana of making 'very objectional' comments and not only hurt his religious sentiments but also the feelings of other artists in Bollywood. The court directed the police to register an FIR against Kangana and Rangoli under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention) of IPC.

