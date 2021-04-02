New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who never shies away from voicing her opinions, whether on social media or during an interview, she never leaves things unsaid. Often we have seen Panga actress speaking against Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Katrina Kaif, among others. However, have you wondered why now she never leaves the opportunity to attack them. Well, in the recent series of tweets, she has answered by dropping the proof of they not lauding her performance.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared a video made by a fan club wherein Kangana is seen lauding the actresses such as Alia for her prolific acting in Raazi, Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance in Jab We Met, Taapsee's performance in several films, among others. Reacting to the video, she wrote, "There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard."

There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard 🙂 https://t.co/UjjOcAIaQ7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

In her next tweet, Kangana explained why she attacks them, "As you can see how comfortably I go for their movie previews when they invite by calling and messaging me directly, they send flowers and pamper me to sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls now I bajao them every day cause that’s what they deserve."

As you can see how comfortably I go for their movie previews when they invite by calling and messaging me directly, they send flowers and pamper me to sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls now I bajao them every day cause that’s what they deserve. https://t.co/qlkhKtFlH9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021



Not just this, when her fan pointed out that she made all the efforts to maintain the harmony among her peers but still didn't received the same from them to this she replied, "Agree, I always indulged in my craft to an extent that I had no sense of time and space whenver I emerged from my little bubble I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, hence decided to be here on Twitter for सीधी बात No बकवास."

Agree, I always indulged in my craft to an extent that I had no sense of time and space whenver I emerged from my little bubble I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, hence decided to be here on twitter for सीधी बात No बकवास https://t.co/CREXX4VpQO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

We hope now, all the gossip mongers must have got the answer as to why Kangana keeps on attacking these female celebs despite their prolific performance in several films.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv