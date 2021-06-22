After being permanently banned from Twitter, Kangana Ranaut took to her official Instagram handle and shared a post where she spoke about why India's name should be changed back to Bharat. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's no news that Kangana Ranaut barely ever fails to voice her unfiltered opinions through social media. As a result, she has been permanently banned from Twitter. However, this didn't stop the actress to share her thoughts as now she is using the Indian version of the microblogging site called Koo.

In her latest Instagram story, Kangana recently demanded a change in 'slave name' of our country India and asked to revert it back to Bharat. Yes, it's true! The 'Queen' actress took to her official handle and uploaded a long post which said, "India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. World will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat."

She further added, "British gave us slave name India... which literally means east of Indus River. Really would you call a child small nose or second born or worse C section. What kind of a name is this? So rudimentary. Let me tell you meaning of Bharat. It's made of three Sanskrit words BH (bhav), Ra (rag), ta (tal). Yes that's who we were before we were enslaved, most culturally and aesthetically evolved civilisation. Every name has a vibration and British knew this they not only gave new names to places but even to people and important monuments. We must regain our lost glory, let's start with the name Bharat."

For the unversed, Kangana was banned from Twitter last month for sharing controversial tweets amidst the West Bengal elections.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is all set to come with a biopic 'Thalaivi' which is based on former Tamil Nadu CM late Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she will also be seen as an airforce officer in movie 'Tejas'.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal