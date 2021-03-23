Birthday girl Kangana Ranaut took to her official social media handle to share a series of tweets where she penned down a heartfelt note about her life's journey. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut who is always in the headlines for her controversial tweets has shared yet another post on her social media handle. But, it's not what you think, the tweet was nothing related to politics or anyone in specific. As the actress has turned 34 today she has shared a heartfelt note through a series of tweets addressing her experience.

In her first tweet she wrote, "They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains, mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname. They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go,"





She further added, "Today I turned 34, they never told me, I will be at the peak of my career at 34, I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone, I feel like a superhuman loaded with exceptional experience about skills."





Kangana Ranaut also spoke about being at ease with her body. She said, "I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat/too skinny, I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality, I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself, they never told me (cont)"

At last the Queen actress concluded saying, "Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth"

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal