After a recent Twitter spat with Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Kangana Ranaut said she is not a 'ladaku person'.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who often indulges in heated exchanges with people on Twitter, has said that she never starts a fight with anyone and will quit the social media site if proven 'ladaku'. After her recent Twitter spat with Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the 'Queen' actress said that although people think of her as a 'ladaku' person, she has never started any fight and that she will quit Twitter if proven wrong.

I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

"I may come across as a very 'ladaku' person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone asks you to fight you mustn’t deny them,” Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Kangana's comments came after her recent spat with Anurag Kashyap, who had apparently taken a dig at the actress and asked her to go to LAC and fight the Chinese.

“Bas ek tu hain behen, ikloti Manikarnika. Tu na chaar-paanch ko leke chadh ja china par. DEkho Kitna andar tak ghus aayein hain. Dikhade unko bhi ki jab tak tu hai is desh ka koi baal bhi banka nhi kar sakta. Tere ghar se bs ek din ka safar hai LAC ka. Ja Sherni. Jai Hind,” Kashyap had written on Twitter.

ठीक है मैं बॉर्डर पे जाती हूँ आप अगले अलिम्पिक्स में चले जाना, देश को गोल्ड मडेलस चाहिए हा हा हा यह सब कोई बी ग्रेड फ़िल्म नहीं है जहां कलाकार कुछ भी बन जाता है, आप तो मेटफ़ॉर्ज़ को लिटरली लेने लगे, इतने मंदबुद्धि कबसे हो गए, जब हमारी दोस्ती थी तब तो काफ़ी चतुर थे🙂 https://t.co/TZVAQeXJ43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

In a response to his Tweet, Kangana said that she will surely go to the LAC if Anurag Kashyap will take part in Olympics.

Earlier, Kangana had triggered another controversy by terming veteran actress Urmila Matondkar a "x-rated" star. In a television interview, she said, “Urmila is a soft x-rated star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for?"

