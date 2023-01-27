Kangana Ranaut Says 'Pathaan' Is Just A Film, 'Goonjega Toh Yahan Sirf Jai Shri Ram...'

Kangana Ranaut made her comeback on Twitter after her 2-year-long suspension ended on January 24, 2023. In a new tweet, she spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in a series of tweets. The actress had earlier praised the movie after its release on Wednesday as the SRK-starrer movie emerged as the biggest opening so far at the Box Office.

After the movie set box office records, earning 106 crores globally on its opening day, the actress questioned: "all those who are claiming Pathaan is the triumph of love over hate." Kangana reacted to a Twitter user who said that Pathaan was the answer to all those who ask 'who can lead the country, if not Prime Minister Narendra Modi?'

She recently tweeted on social media and talked about Pathaan's Box Office. Kangana said, "It is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies. Lekin (but) all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram (Pathaan is just a film, the country will only hear cries of Jai Shri Ram)."

On Friday, she also responded to a Twitter user, stating, "I think 2023 has finally answered (the question) – 'Modi nahin toh kaun (If not Narendra Modi, then who can lead the country)???' The answer is Pathaan."

"Warning: If film industry doesn’t want to bear the brunt of political propaganda then they should condemn such propaganda using their films. Tum khelo toh game hai hum khelein toh shame hai, aisa nahi chalega bhai… baad mein mat rona hum toh artistes hai, abhi se aukat mein raho (if they play then it is a game, if we play then it is shame. Artistes should stay in their lane now itself and not cry later)," she further added.

She also responded to a tweet that read, "I don't think the movie is great or pathbreaking in terms of script and making – but the response in terms of reactions and collections is slap in the faces of those who have been after Bollywood for no rhyme or reason. It is a silent revolt by the public against the RW (Right Wing) brigade."

The Manikarnika actress tweeted, "If success of Pathaan is openly and shamelessly associated with success of Left Wing politics, which is associated with a party (Congress) then why film industry cries foul if Right Wing ideology opposes them? First decide whether films/ art is political or not.. .If yes then fight opposition righteously aisa nahi ho sakta (it cannot be so that) when you win toh you make films political and rub in our faces and when we win you cry foul and shame us by calling us RW bigots who are exploiting art for political agenda… logic ki maa bahen mat karo sudhar jao (don't abuse logic, correct your ways now)."