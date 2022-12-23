Kangana Ranaut Says ‘I Have The Most Popular Songs, But Won’t Dance In Weddings’; Here’s Why

Kangana Ranaut is always known for her upfront and bold comments making her one of the strongest and undaunted actresses in show business. Known for her hit blockbusters and numbers including 'London Thumakda' which went ahead and became the wedding song of the year, refused to dance at weddings.

The 'Queen' star took to Instagram to deny the acceptance of money offered to her for dancing at private parties and weddings. The actor also shared a throwback video of singer Asha Bhosle talking about her sister Lata Mangeshkar pointing out this practice to be against her interest.

Taking it to her Instagram and sharing a small clip, legendary singer Asha Bhosle can be seen speaking in a reality show where she once refused million dollars to sing at a wedding, where she refused the offer.

Asha ji can be seen saying, "Kaha 2 ghante sirf aap darshan dijiye humari shadi mein." Sharing the clip of Asha Bhosle from the reality show, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Agree. Even I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs…denied insane amount of money…glad to come across this video… Lataji truly so inspiring."

Lata Mangeshkar is known among India's greatest singers, and the Nightingale of India died in February this year. Kangana Ranaut was also seen objecting when Lata Mangeshkar was not offered a tribute at the Grammys and at the Oscars, which were both held days after her death.

Kangana Ranaut went ahead and demanded boycotting of such awards and took to her Instagram, where she wrote, "We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies... both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji... our media should boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards."

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut also was seen giving a shoutout to her friend Chhaya Momaya, whose son Dheer Momaya is a co-producer of the Gujarati film 'Çhhello Show', which entered the Oscars recently. Many called out her being a hypocrite, however, she never addressed these issues.

Kangana was last seen in Razneesh Ghai's 'Dhaakad' which was a huge flop at the box office and also received mixed reviews from the critics. Kangana Ranaut is seen filming for her directorial debut 'Émergency.'

Kangana will also be seen as the lead in the film playing the character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Keeping her fans updated about the details, she often is seen sharing pictures from the shoot.