New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for being outspoken and talking her mind. Her views and her stand on several issues such as nepotism in the Bollywood industry are known to all. The actress's statement on several topics, mainly on nepotism has often stirred up controversy and a full-fledged debate in and out of the cinema industry. Now, in the latest remark related to nepotism, Kangana Ranaut has compared star kids to 'boiled eggs'. Yes! you read that right.

The Dhaakad actress, recently talked about South Indian Cinema and praised it for being connected to the ground and stated the reason why South Indian cinema is more successful than Bollywood. She said, it is because the audience finds it difficult to connect with Bollywood star kids, who are often cast as leads in movies. Kangana went on to say that the star kids look weird and like boiled eggs.

“The way they have a connection with their audience is very strong. I wouldn’t say fans, it’s much more than that. With us what happens is that their (stars’) kids go abroad to complete their studies. They talk in English and watch only Hollywood films. They eat only with knives and forks and talk differently. So, how will they connect? Dekhne me bhi ajeeb se aise lagte hai jaise uble hue ande (They even look weird like boiled eggs). Their entire look has changed so people cannot relate. I don’t mean to troll anyone,” Kangana told ABP Live.

“Look how Pushpa looks like someone we know. Every labourer is able to connect with him. Tell me which of our heroes can look like a labourer in today’s times? They cannot. So, their culture (of the South Indian film industry) and their grounded nature are paying them off. I hope they don’t start taking inspiration from the West. It’s important to stay connected to people within your country,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her next Dhaakad up for the release of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and will hit theatres on May 20.

Posted By: Ashita Singh