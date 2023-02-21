Kangana Ranaut Reveals Own List Of Winners After Alia-Ranbir's Win, Says 'Before Nepo-Mafia Snatches Them Away..'

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is known for her controversial and dramatic mood swings and is often seen taking a dig at star kids of the entertainment world. Recently, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival took place in Mumbai, where star kids including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan bagged trophies which have upset the 'Dhakkad' actress.

Kangana Ranaut shared her list of winners on her Instagram story claiming the 'nepo mafia snatches everyone's right.' Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, "Awards season is here before nepo mafia snatches every one ka haq (right) let me clarify this year's Best actor - Rishab Shetty (Kantara) Best Actress- Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam) Best film - Kantara Best director- SS Rajamouli (RRR) Best supporting actor - Anupam Kher (Kashmir Files)."

She continued and wrote, "Best supporting actress- Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiya) Yeh log jayein ya nahi awards inhi ke hain (the awards belong to them no matter they attend them or not)... filmi awards have no authenticity, after I finish work here, I will make a proper list of all those I feel are deserving... stay tuned ... thanks."

In her next story, she wrote, "Life of nepo insects use parents name and contacts, do papa jo chaploosi to get work, agar koi self made aaye uska career sabotage kardo (nepo kids flatter Karan Johar to get work, they sabotage the career of a self made person)."

The actress further wrote, "if someone anyone, anyhow survives and complains about continues harassment they face, unko bikau mafia PR se jealous or mad bolke dismiss our discredit kardo... yehi yehi toh tumhari kartootein hain (get the sold out PR dismiss self made people - this is what you do) that I am determined now to destroy you all... one can't just indulge in the beauty of life when there is so much evil around... Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta says destroying evil is the prime goal of Dharma."

At the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards for their roles in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Brahmastra.' Whereas, Varun Dhawan won the Critics Best Actor award for his performance in 'Bhediya.'

Talking about Kangana Ranaut's work front, the actress will soon be seen in her own directorial film 'Emergency' where the actress will be essaying the role of the late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima Chaudhary in pivotal roles.