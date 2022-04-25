New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently hosting the reality show 'Lock Upp' has made a big revelation about herself in one of the recent episodes of the show. The actress has revealed that she was sexually assaulted as a child, leaving fans shocked.

In the 58th episode of the show aired on Sunday night (April 24) Kangana revealed her traumatic experience after the contestant, Munawar Faruqui, shared his secret of experiencing the same ordeal when he was a kid. Both Kangana and Munawar opened up about their experiences as part of a task on the show where contestants have to tell their secrets to survive in the game. Kangana confessed to being a victim of sexual assault after listening to Munawar's secret.

“They were my relatives, two of them and it continued for 4-5 years. I would not understand at the time. It was close family. It went on for 3-4 years and once it got extreme and then they realised they should stop it," Munawar recalled.

He added that he never shared this with anyone, even with his family. “I once felt my dad got to know about it but he scolded me a lot. Perhaps he felt the same, as I did, that this is not something that should come out in the open," he said.

After listening to Munawar's secret which he was convinced to reveal by Saisha Shinde to save her from elimination, Kangana applauded him for opening up to the world about such an incident. She revealed her own experience of sexual assault by a boy, three to four years older than her, who lived in the same town.

“I was a child and a young boy from our town used to inappropriately touch me. At the time, I did not know what it meant, no matter how protective your family is, all kids go through this," she said.

She added that the boy use to get all the girls stip and check them. "He would call us, get us all to strip and check us. We would not understand it at the time. There is a huge stigma behind this, especially for men," she said.

In the last, the Manikarnika actress stressed that it is important to teach children about good and bad touches and they shouldn't be made to feel guilty about the act.

