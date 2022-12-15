Kangana Ranaut Recalls Sister Rangoli Chandel’s Acid Attack Incident: 'We As A Family Were Devastated'

After a 17-year-old girl got attacked by a man in Delhi's Dwarka on Tuesday with acid, Kangana Ranaut has come forward and has shared the devastating experience of sister Rangoli Chandel's trauma of facing an acid attack situation years ago. Leaving a traumatic impression on her, the actor also used to cover her face every time a stranger passed by her.

Kangana Ranaut recalled the time when her sister Rangoli Chandel was attacked by acid at the age of 21 and had to undergo 53 surgeries. It was a traumatic time for her whole family when her sister Rangoli had to practice Yoga and saw a drastic transformation.

Kangana Ranaut raised her voice against the crimes of acid attack and recalled the time when her sister Rangoli Chandel was also attacked year ago (Image Courtesy:@kanganaranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut took the situation to her Instagram, where the actress wrote, "When I was a teenager my sister @rangoli r chandel was attacked with acid by a roadside Romeo.... She had to go through 52 surgeries, an unimaginable amount of mental and physical trauma."

She further wrote, "We as a family were devastated .... I also had to go through therapy because I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me which caused me to cover my face violently in a reflex action every time a biker or a car or a stranger crossed me."

The 'Queen' actor also asked for strong government support in such crime cases stating, "These atrocities haven't stopped .... Government needs to act very strongly against these crimes ....I do agree with @gautamgambhir55 we need to take very strict measures against acid attackers..."

On Tuesday, two masked men on a bike were captured throwing acid at a class 12 student, after she left her home for school. Traveling from West Delhi to Dwarka, the student sustained eight percent burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU.

In the investigation, police revealed that the accused had probably used nitric acid on the victim. On the other hand, looking at today's situation of Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel is now married and also has a five-year-old son named Prithvi Raj.

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel (Image Courtesy:@rangoliranaut/Twitter)

Rangoli Chandel is often seen accompanying her sister Kangana Ranaut to film events and screenings. Happen to suffer third-degree burns at the age of 21, Kangana also revealed that around half of Rangoli Chandel's face was burnt, whereas she lost one vision, her one breast was severely damaged, and one ear melted away.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut's work front, the actor was last seen in Razneesh Ghai's 'Dhaakad' alongside Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it was a huge disaster at the box office.

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently shooting the last schedule of her film Émergency', where the actor is also directing the film and is playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and Satish Kaushik.

The actress also has 'Tejas' in her kitty, and her production venture 'Tiku Weds Sheru' is also up for release next year.