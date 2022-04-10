Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday, on her reality show Lock Upp, recalled her liking for a married man and said young girls are often vulnerable in such situations. Though Kangana did not name Hrithik Roshan, netizens were left wondering if the 35-year-old actress was referring to her alleged relationship with him.

During the discussions on Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui was shown a picture from social media and Kangana asked him if he would like to elaborate on it. Kangana said that the photo was going viral on social media. The picture, a hazy version shown on the show, had Munawar posing with a woman and a kid. The contestants wondered if Munawar was posing with his sister.

"I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about," Munawar said.

Soon after this, Kangana was heard saying, “Every girl falls into the charm of married men. I speak from personal experience. I am not talking about you, but maybe it happens because they (married men) are domesticated and they are more understanding. They are responsible and have that aura around them that charms young women. Such men have stories of being trapped and they tell similar stories to the wife and the young girl."

"Wo kahani bana ke rakhte hain ki kaha phans gaya, bichara hoon. Same story (Such men have stories of being trapped and they tell similar stories to the wife and the young girl)," she added.

Kangana also told Munawar that he had the choice to speak or stay quiet, but added that he could use the opportunity to explain his side of the story and come clean.

After this, Munawar opened up about his relationship. He revealed he has been married for years now and has a child from the marriage. He added that he was married at a young age but the couple isn’t living together for the past 1.5 years and the matter is in court right now.

