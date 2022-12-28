Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Tunisha Sharma's Death, Says 'Land Where Women Are Not Safe, is Destined To Doom'

Kangana Ranaut has responded to Tunisha Sharma's suicide. She posted several messages on her Instagram Stories, expressing her thoughts on Tunisha's death and appealing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action against indulging in polygamy without consent.

This comes after Rayya Labib, Tunisha's friend, revealed that Sheezan Khan, Tunisha's former partner, had many romantic relations and used several women to fulfil his sexual needs.

In her post, Kangana asserted that women are capable of enduring anything, from heartbreak to marriage, from relationships to the death of a beloved. However, what is too much for them to withstand is being taken advantage of in a relationship that was never rooted in love to begin with.

She wrote, "Her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally …. When it is revealed to her reality start to wrap, distort itself, shift shape to fit in the facts that are revealed to her in a shocking manner …. Every incidence, each experience she associates with beauty and love starts to replay in her mind slowly blending dream, reality, imagination all in one in order to fit in the brutality of a betrayal… even presently she doesn't know what to believe or not believe anymore…. She can't trust her own perception in such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life … please know she didn’t do it alone … it's a murder.

"Indulging in polygamy with multiple women without their consent or knowledge should be a criminal offense. Sexually exploiting women without taking any responsibility for their physical, mental and emotional well-being while breaking up with them suddenly without any valid reason should also be criminal offense… We need to take care of our daughters, it is the responsibility of the government to protect and enrich the feminine.

"A land where women are not safe, is destined to doom … I request Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji… Like Krishna rose for Draupadi, like Rama took a stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without content, acid attacks against women and of course chopping them into many pieces should amount to immediate death sentence without trial.

Urging that emotional fraud be addressed and handled in the same manner as financial and legal regulations, the Queen alumni further said, "The way legal frauds are dealt with, the way financial frauds are dealt with they way land frauds are dealt with... just the same way emotional frauds should also be dealt with.....May be emotions are not tangible but so are lies .... Lies are also not something tangible and all above frauds are carried out with the help of lies only... so why only emotional frauds are laughed off and dismissed as petty gossips.....

"How much damage which lie causes to the individual only that individual knows .... To a wealthy, land is just a commodity, to a poor land or a cow is their life, their only source of nourishment...... to an insensitive person emotions may be funny but to a hyper sensitive person who feels and thinks deeply has a strong sense of righteousness, emotions and lies can be baffling tangible realities.... #tunishasharma."

Tunisha Sharma was discovered hanging in the makeup room of her co-star Sheezan Khan on the sets of their TV serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, on December 24.

Police officials expressed that the 20-year-old actor went to the restroom on the set and did not come back for a long time. However, when the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was found. Later, the post-mortem report affirmed that the actor passed away due to asphyxiation.

Sheezan and Tunisha had a short-lived romance. They ended their relationship 15 days prior to Tunisha's death on December 24. Following Tunisha's demise, her mother blamed Sheezan for abetting her suicide and he has been in police custody since Sunday, December 25.