Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Aamir Khan's Viral Video, Calls Him 'Bechara' | Watch

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is one of the most controversial and dramatic personalities in the entertainment world being upfront and outspoken almost at all times. Recently, Kangana Ranaut was seen calling Aamir Khan 'bechara' after the 'Dangal' actor praised her at a recent event.

Aamir Khan was spotted at Shobhaa De's book launch event, where the actor was asked who would play her well if a biopic was made on Shobhaa De. Aamir Khan was seen taking the names of big B-town diva's including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. He also took Kangana Ranaut's name.

At the book event Aamir Khan said, "Yea, she would do it well as well. Kangana would do it well. She is a strong actor, she's very versatile." He also said that Shobhaa De has praised her work in 'Thalaivii', however, this did not settle well for the 'Dhaakad' actress.

Bechara Aamir Khan … ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one …

Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you ♥️ https://t.co/o0tS6UYLoC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2023

Taking the matter to her Twitter, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Bechara Aamir Khan … ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn't know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one …Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you."

She continued, "Shobaa ji and I have opposing political views but that doesn't stop her from acknowledging my art, hard work and dedication to my craft that is the reflection of one's integrity and value system…. Wish you the best for your new book maam."

Kangana further wrote, "Ha ha she is self made, fiery and super intelligent… why would she want anyone basic to play her .. I am very fortunate that she remembered me … and I would love to play Shobaa ji.. It's girl love in the world of chauvinistic men."

Kangana Ranaut also corrected herself that she is not the recipient of three but four National Awards and said, "Sorry I have four national awards already and a PadmaShri my fans reminded me I don't even remember how many I have."

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has attacked Aamir Khan. Earlier, in an interview, Kangana Ranaut said, "When Aamir called me for Dangal, Secret Superstar, I went all the way to Ambani's house. Dangal, for me, was a film about women empowerment. But they don't have time for any of my trails. I have two-three films coming up, but I don't expect people to write about them."

She also added, "How do these people become so petty? How do these people look at a film, like for an individual, 'Arre yaar, iska na kuch ho jaye, main chup baithta hoon!' How do they do that? How does it even work? For me, this is a revelation that this film, what Rani Laxmibai has done, is this freedom only mine? Doesn't it belong to anybody else?"

Talking about their work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in his much-anticipated film 'Lal Singh Chaddha' which was a flop at the box office, thus deciding to take a break from films. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in her directorial debut 'Emergency' alongside Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, and Shreyas Talpade, essaying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.