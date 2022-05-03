New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently hosting the reality OTT show Lock Upp. Ever since the show premiered in February, it has been making headlines because of many controversies. Now, Kangana talked about the dark truth of the film industry and mentioned that the sexual exploitation is common in the film industry.

“I think the sexual exploitation of young people is so common, especially in the film industry, in the fashion industry. No matter how much we defend the industry, it’s the truth…While it gives so many opportunities, it also shatters many dreams and leaves people permanently scarred. Yeh kaala sach hai.”, Kangana said as cited by India.com.

Kangana also mentioned the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. She said, "Even when MeToo happened here, what happened to that? Nothing. Wo ladkiyan jo bahar aayi thi, gayab hain, sabki sab gayab hain from the face of this planet. Aur jinko maine support kiya tha, I was banned from the industry, and ladkiyan gayab hain.”

Lock Upp contestant Saisha Shinde was asked to reveal a dark secret of her life to get saved from the elimination. Then she mentioned an incident in which she was exploited by a fellow designer. After that, Kangana talked about sexual exploitation in the film industry and said it is a dark truth.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in Tejas, Sita and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. She will also play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama, titled Emergency. Her upcoming movie Dhaakad will hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. Apart from Kangana, Dhaakad stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Lock Upp, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is streaming on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer. Karan Kundrra is the jailer in the show. The grand finale of Lock Upp will take premiere on the 7th and 8th of May.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav