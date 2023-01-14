Kangana Ranaut Misses Her Snow-Clad Home In Manali, Says 'Winters will Go Without Savouring Mom-Made Laddus'

B-town diva Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for her upcoming much-anticipating movie Emergency, is missing her snow-clad home in Manali. On Saturday, the Dhakad actress shared some of the stills of her bungalow in Manali on her social media space.

Kangana headed to her Instagram handle and dropped some pictures in the Stories section. The first pic shared by the Manikarnika actress saw her beautiful Manali house clad with snow. Along with this, she wrote, "Yah sardiyo ka mausam bhi ghar mein ma ke haath ke til/haldi ke laddu khaye bina hi jayega (these winters will also go without savouring mom's handmade sesame/turmeric laddus)."

"Missing bonfire and papa ka banaya hua pahadi meat (pahadi meat cooked by dad), definitely missing seasonal skiing," she wrote along with another pic of her house. She wrote in one of her Instagram Storied, "Meanwhile mountain girl," along with which she wrote, "I miss you."

Kangana is currently shooting for Emergency and she keeps on sharing pics on her social media space. Recently, she revealed that the movie is going to be a musical drama and it might have the longest song ever. "Choreographer on set today...director can take it easy ha ha...by the way we have 5 songs in #emergency it's a musical drama. I don't know why people don't expect songs in Emergency...I Love music, I might just have the longest song ever above 10 mins...For interval block...and great music," she wrote along with a pic from the movie set.

The movie will see Kangana stepping into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Anupam Kher will be seen as JP Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Milind Soman will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The movie has been written and directed by Kangana, while Renu Pitti and Kangana bankrolled it. Ritesh Shah has given the screenplay and dialogues of the upcoming film.