Kangana Ranaut drops a sarcastic tweet on Twitter after not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu's 10th-anniversary post. Read on to know how the actress reacted

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer Tanu Weds Manu completed the 10th anniversary of its release on Thursday. Several fans took to their Twitter handle to celebrate the film. However, among all, one particular tweet grabbed Manikarnika's attention. The tweet was about a magazine that mentioned side actress Sawara Bhasker but failed to tag Kangana in the post celebrating Tanu Weds Manu's release anniversary. This left the actress miffed, and she dropped a sarcastic tweet on a microblogging site dragging Taapsee Pannu and Alia Bhatt.

Retweeting the tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Mere dushmanon ki mushkilen to dekho, roz duhaiyaan dete hain, kaash Swara Kangana hoti ya kaash Alia Kangana hoti ya phir Taapasee hi Kangana hoti, kaash Kangana ko hi Kangana se chheen lete to shaayad vo hamaaree hoti. ajeeb mohabbat hai yaar"

Here have a look:

Well, this is not the first time Kangana has dragged Alia Bhatt and Taapsee in her post. Earlier, she has dragged not just them but other Bollywood celebs in her post. Recently, she tagged Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia when a former minister called Kangana "Naachney gaaney waali".

In wake to give him a befitting reply Kanagan took to her Twitter and wrote, "Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones." (Read the full story here)

Kangana Ranaut, who joined Twitter amid the lockdown, keeps sharing her opinions and views bravely on several issues that keep happening around the nation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana, who was last seen in Panga, will be seen next in 'Thalaivi'. The film will hit the theatres on the eve of Jayalalithaa's 73rd birth anniversary, that is, April 23, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv