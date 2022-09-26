Kangana Ranaut's Luxurious Manali House Is Straight Out Of Dream | See Inside Pics

KANGANA RANAUT has always managed to impress the audience with her stellar and powerful performances in films. The actress is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her professional life. From time to time, Kangana takes a break from her busy schedule and spends quality time with her family at her house in Manali. Kangana's Manali home is straight out of a dream and is a sight to behold.

The house is set about 2000 meters above sea level in the hills of Manali. The luxurious house has 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms and is absolutely beautiful.

The Panga actress shares pictures from her Manali house on social media. Recently, she shared some beautiful pictures of a decorated wall in her house. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "This wall is an ode to Himachal, it’s various traditions, art and people…. All these pictures are clicked by Harnaam @photovila1 he also helped me decorate this wall…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

She recently built an extension of her Manali house and it looks incredible. Sharing a glimpse of her house, she wrote, "Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love decor and are curious about mountains architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional …. I built a new home it’s an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri…. Have a look, also these pictures are clicked by an incredibly talented Himachali photographer @photovila1"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Meanwhile, the designer of Kangana's Manali house Shabnam Gupta posted pictures from the house, which include the hand-painted beautiful walls and room decor, furniture, dressing room, gallery, etc. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "One of our most beautiful projects for a wonderful client who trusted us completely with her home. missing the crisp air of Manali and the travel that came with the making of this project."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabnam Gupta (@shabnamguptainteriors)

There are also some beautiful hand-painted walls. Talking about the details, Shabnam Gupta wrote, "The hand painted walls in the dining area transport you to a different world from the sand coloured staircase foyer and common areas of the rest of the house. The dining room has a 180 panoramic view of the Himalayan mountain range which is breathtaking through meals and long conversations."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabnam Gupta (@shabnamguptainteriors)

Take a look at some other pictures from Kangana's Manali dream house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabnam Gupta (@shabnamguptainteriors)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Orange Lane (@theorangelane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabnam Gupta (@shabnamguptainteriors)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabnam Gupta (@shabnamguptainteriors)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabnam Gupta (@shabnamguptainteriors)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the action film Dhaakad. She is currently working on Emergency. She will be seen in Tejas as well.