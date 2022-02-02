New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is definitely the most talked-about actress in the industry. The actress always manages to grab eyeballs, either with her controversial comments or with her mesmerising looks. Recently, Kangana was spotted with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the latter’s housewarming party. The actress left the internet speechless as she appeared in a white saree.

On Tuesday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosted a housewarming party for his new luxurious Mumbai Bungalow. The actor invited several celebrities, and Kangana was one of them. The actress was click with young star Avneet Kaur. In pictures, Kangana looked absolutely stunning in her ethnic look. The actress paired her white saree with h white heels and a white pearl necklace. She can be seen carrying a brown purse.

Take a look :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the other hand, Avneet Kaur was seen wearing a black silk outfit. Meanwhile, the host Nawazuddin Siddiqui looked dashing in a navy blue shirt and black trousers. The actress opted for soft dewy makeup and bright red lips. Kangana looked like a fairy, and these pictures and videos are enthralling her fans.

For the unversed, both the Bollywood actors Kangana and Nawazuddin are working on the upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. The movie is produced by the Tanu Weds Manu actor, and Nawazuddin will feature in the lead role.

The pictures from the house warming part went viral on social media and left the internet in splits. It is said that Nawazuddin personally supervised the renovation process of his bungalow. With few glimpses, it is evident that Nawazuddin’s house is painted white.

If media reports are to be believed, then the house took three years to get the house entirely renovated, and the house is named Nawab - in memory of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s late father.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen