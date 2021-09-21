Kangana Ranaut penned down multiple long notes where she spoke against Alia Bhatt's advertisement and also requested people to not to use 'religion, minority, majority politics to sell things.' Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There have been many people who praised Alia Bhatt's recently released ad for a fashion brand. In the advertisement, the actress is featured as a Hindu bride who is in a mandap, getting married and having all sorts of thoughts about women's equality going on in her mind.

The ad was of ethnic wear brand Mohey where Alia can be heard addressing every member of her immediate family in her head and questioning their behaviour towards their daughter. By the end of the video, she can be heard saying, "Kyun sirf kanyadaan... naya idea, kanyamaan".

This apparently, didn't go down well with Kangana Ranaut and the actress who's infamous for being a part of controversies, triggered yet another one by targeting Alia and the apparel brand for this ad.

Yes, the Thalaivii actress took to her official social media handle and lashed out at Bhatt through many long posts where she asked not to use 'religion, minority, majority politics to sell things.'

In one of her posts Kangana wrote, “We often see a Martyr's father on television when they loose a son on the border they roar don't worry I have one more son, uska bhi daan main iss dharti Maa ko dunga... Kanyadaan ho ya putradaan (I will give him away for the protection of Mother Earth. Be it giving away one's daughter or son)... The way a society looks at the concept of (lack of equivalent word in English or Urdu using) renunciation shows it's core value system... When they start to look down upon the very idea of daan (charity/donation)... Then you know it is time for reestablishment of Ram Rajya.... The king who renounced everything he ever loved only to live the life of a Tapasvi (monk) Please stop mocking Hindus and their rituals.... Dharti (Earth) and woman both are mothers in scriptures they are worshipped as goddesses of fertility.... Nothing wrong in seeing them as precious and very source of existence (shakti)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

For the unversed, 'kanyadaan' is a traditional ritual that takes place during the Hindu wedding ceremony where the girl's family gives away their daughter's hand to her husband.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's ad here:

Well, this isn't the first time Kangana has targetted Alia Bhatt, earlier also she had gotten angry with the 'Dear Zindagi' actress and had called her Karan Johar's puppet.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal