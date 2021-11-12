New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who wears heart on her sleeves when it comes to sharing her opinions. Due to this, every now and then, the actress finds herself embroiled in controversy. Now, once again, the actress has landed in legal trouble for her recent comments on India's 'freedom'.

Speaking at a summit, Kangana said that India got its 'real' freedom in 2014, referring to BJP coming in the power. She further stated that the country's independence in 1947 was "bheek" (alms).

On hearing this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s national executive chairman Preeti Sharma Menon termed the remarks as "seditious and inflammatory." The party submitted an application to the Mumbai Police on Thursday demanding a case to be registered against the actress for her derogatory remarks under sections 504, 505 and 124A.

Taking to Twitter, Preeti Menon shared a copy of the complaint and informed her followers that they have submitted an application. She wrote, "Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow, under sections 504, 505 and 124A. Hope to see some action @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra." (sic)

Here have a look:

Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow, under sections 504, 505 and 124A.

Hope to see some action @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/9WxFXJFnEn — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) November 11, 2021

Earlier, BJP Lok Sabha member Varun Gandhi also condemned Kangana's statement and tweeted in Hindi, "It is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. To not do so would be a betrayal of all those who shed blood so that today we may stand tall and free as a nation. People can never forget the infinite sacrifices of our freedom movement and the millions of lives lost and families destroyed. Belittling it all in this “shameless manner” cannot be condoned simply as a careless or callous statement.”

Here have a look:

Replying to this, Kangana took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed... which lead to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century later freedom was given to us in Gandhi's begging bowl... Ja aur roo ab.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv