New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday shared a video on her official Twitter account to excite her fans about her being a new member on Twitter. The actress did not have her official account on Twitter but she used to remain active with her team’s handle. However, Kangana got inspired to join Twitter after witnessing the immense love and power of Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans on Twitter. She decided to join Twitter so that she can put her points openly and can face all negatives about her on her own.

In a video, Kangana said, “Greetings to my friends, it has been 15 years I am working in the film industry. And in these 15 years, I have been pressurized to join social media. Brands and agents know that I have lost big deals as they had only one clause that I have to come on to social media but still, I let them go. People have said that I am a witch, I have reversed feet. I could not answer all of them, they took advantage of me being out of social media.”

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

Adding her views on social media, Kangana added, “I never joined social media because I never felt distant from my audience. I felt if I want to say something then why should I take a rudimentary way. I spoke through my films, I spoke on women empowerment, I spoke on nationalism. I wanted to speak in an artistic manner, I don’t want to speak in a rudimentary way as I am an artist. So I always followed this point of view.”

Kangana said, “This year I realized the power of social media, I have seen how the world came together for Sushant and got succeeded. It increased my hopes that whatever reforms we want for new India, we all can raise voice together. That’s why for the first time I came on Twitter.” Kangana Ranaut shared her excitement of joining a new platform and seek support from her fans.

Posted By: Srishti Goel