New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut and her family is spending the gala time as her brother is all set to get married in a destination wedding that is taking place in Udaipur. Taking to social media, Kangana announced about her brother's wedding and she shared the glimpse with her fans and from the pictures, it is evident that she is having the time of her life.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana posted the wedding card of her brother and wrote in the caption, "This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same."

The wedding is going to be a small and intimate affair and will take place over 2 days and will also include Mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Only family and a few select guests are invited in the wedding. While the pre-wedding ceremonies are going to take place on November 11, and the wedding is set to take place the next day.

This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same 💗 pic.twitter.com/XYW5gaORy9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

Last year, Kangana and sister Rangoli introduced Aksht's fiancee Ritu after their engagement ceremony. RangOli said, "Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker."

The Ranaut family celebrated the haldi and badhai ceremonies in October, as per the customs. Kangana also shared the photos and videos from the ceremony as she along with other family members were seen smearing turmeric paste on her brother’s face.

