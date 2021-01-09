For the unversed, a month ago Pangaa actress shared a picture of Mahinder Kaur and claimed that she was the same 'dadi' who was a part of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 73-year-old woman from Bathinda who was misidentified by Kangana Ranaut has filed a complaint against her in Bathinda court. Mahinder Kaur filed a complaint against her under IPC sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation), Kaur’s counsel Raghbir Singh said on Friday.

For the unversed, a month ago Pangaa actress shared a picture of Mahinder Kaur and claimed that she was the same 'dadi' who was a part of the Shaheen Bagh protest. Now, the case has been filed in the court of duty magistrate, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bathinda. The hearing is fixed for January 11, 2021.

In the complaint, Kaur stated that after Kangana shared the misleading post on social media, she has been suffering from grave mental tension, agony, harassment, humiliation, loss of reputation, and defamation in the eyes of her family members, relatives, co-villagers, and public by-large.

Mahinder Kaur is a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village and she has further said that Kangana has not even tendered an unconditional apology to her. She further claimed that she and her entire family are farmers. They are dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. This is why they are supporting the farmers from day one against the farm laws.

Kangana Ranaut lended into legal trouble as she tweeted that the ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’ also joined the farmers’ agitation over the new agriculture laws at various border points of the national capital. She retweeted the post with pictures of the two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the “same Dadi” who featured in Time Magazine was “available in 100 rupees.

However, she later deleted the tweet as she faced severe backlash on social media for sharing the fake claim.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma