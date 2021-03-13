Ashish Kaul claims that he owns the exclusive copyright to the life story of Didda, and Kangana has used some part of the story without his permission. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kangana Ranaut has fallen into the clutches of legal trouble yet again. And this time it's not for her tweet, but for her upcoming film 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda'. As per reports, Mumbai Police have filed a case of cheating against the actress on local court's order on Friday after Ashish Kaul, author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' accused Kangana of copyright violation.

Reportedly, FIR has been registered not just against Kangana but also her siblings Rangoli Chandel, Akshat Ranaut and producer KamalKumar Jain.

Ashish Kaul claims that he owns the exclusive copyright to the life story of Didda, and Kangana has used some part of the story without his permission in her announcement tweet. On seeing this, he immediately sent a notice to Panga actress and producer Kamal Jain, but he didn't receive any response. Therefore he resorted to the court to seek justice. Earlier, Kaul had approached the actress via email to discuss the storyline of his book.

"Is it believable by any stretch of the imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor- turned-social activist?" Times of India quoted him saying.

Kaul further added, "Today, I embark upon a new journey of my life - a journey against white-collar crime, against blatant and brazen infringement of my intellectual property and for justice. After a tumultuous fortnight of coming to terms that people in power, people with might and money can steamroll the rights of content creators by misrepresenting and manipulating the letter and spirit of the law."

He concluded by saying that now this fight is not more about a violation of his rights, rather about the rights of all the content creators who come to the city with great hopes to showcase their talent.

Khar police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 405 (criminal breach of trust), 415 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and also under the Copyright Act.

